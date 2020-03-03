Sky Sports Golf podcast: Im's win, Honda review, Azinger's comments

Tommy Fleetwood’s near-miss, Sungjae Im’s breakthrough victory and reaction to Paul Azinger’s comments about the European Tour all feature in the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast.

Listen or subscribe on:

Wayne "Radar" Riley joins Josh Antmann in Florida to reflect on an eventful week in Florida, where Im secured a maiden PGA Tour title with a one-shot victory at PGA National.

Sungjae Im becomes the fifth player aged 22 or under to win on the PGA Tour since June

The pair discuss the challenges that the players faced on the Champion Course and why scoring was so high, as well as giving their verdict on Azinger's comments about the importance of winning on the PGA Tour.

Azinger said during the final round that players "have to win on the PGA Tour", with Radar responding to those comments and explaining why players can still be defined by their success in other parts of the world.

Tommy Fleetwood finished two strokes back as he chased a maiden PGA Tour win

The pair share their views on Fleetwood narrowly missing out on a maiden PGA Tour win, with the Englishman finding water on the final hole to end the week in third spot, as well as looking back at some of the other talking points from the opening event of the Florida Swing.

Download and listen to the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast and don't forget to subscribe via iTunes!