Tiger Woods and Padraig Harrington among finalists for World Golf Hall of Fame 2021

Tiger Woods and Padraig Harrington are among the 10 finalists under consideration for induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2021.

Former world No 1 Woods has won 15 major titles during his stellar career to date, most recently in last year's Masters after an 11-year wait.

Harrington, who will captain Europe's Ryder Cup team against the United States in September, won three majors in the space of 13 months thanks to victories in the Open Championship in 2007 and 2008 and the 2008 US PGA Championship.

The other finalists under consideration are Tom Weiskopf, former PGA Tour commissioner Tim Finchem, Johnny Farrell, Dottie Pepper, Susie Maxwell Berning, Beverly Hanson, Sandra Palmer and Marion Hollins.

A player or contributor must receive approval from 75 per cent of the selection committee to gain a place in the Hall of Fame, which earlier this year lowered its age of eligibility from 50 to 45. Woods turns 45 in December.

The successful candidates will be announced in the coming weeks.