Players Championship: Test your knowledge on golf's 'fifth major'

With the world's top players heading to TPC Sawgrass this week for the 2020 Players Championship, put your knowledge of golf's 'fifth major' to the test!

Rory McIlroy returns as defending champion after his one-shot victory in last year's contest, with the world No 1 now aiming to become the first back-to-back Players champion.

The Northern Irishman headlines a star-studded field in Florida, where a host of players will be looking to close the gap on McIlroy at the top of the world rankings.

McIlroy ended the week on 16 under to claim 2019 victory

Jack Nicklaus, Greg Norman and Adam Scott are among the high-profile winners of the event, with Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia and Jason Day also in the list of former champions.

No Englishman has won the PGA Tour's flagship event since it was added to the schedule in 1974, with Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose part of the contingent looking to end that run this week.

Sky Sports will have extended coverage throughout the week live on its dedicated Players channel - Sky Sports The Players

How much do you know about The Players? Take on our quickfire quiz below and see how much you can remember about the tournament!

