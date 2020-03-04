Rory McIlroy calls for 'streamlining' of golf tournament schedule

1:58 Rory McIlroy gives his verdict on Paul Azinger's comments about the European Tour and looks ahead to Bay Hill. Rory McIlroy gives his verdict on Paul Azinger's comments about the European Tour and looks ahead to Bay Hill.

Rory McIlroy believes "streamlining" the golf season would make the sport less exhausting for fans and players alike.

McIlroy described the current schedule on the PGA and European Tours as "an over-saturation in golf" and hinted that he would welcome more tournament with smaller fields.

McIlroy is back in action at Bay Hill this week

His suggestions are likely to be construed as a solution to combat the proposed Premier Golf League, which McIlroy insisted he was not going to be a part of in its current format when presses on the subject a fortnight ago.

Ahead of this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, McIlroy outlined his ideas when asked if the Premier Golf League plans could force the PGA Tour into a restructure of its schedule.

"I don't want to come across as elitist," McIlroy told reporters. "But I think some smaller fields, maybe a few more events with no cuts. Look at the international properties the PGA Tour have started to go towards, like Korea and Japan, with 78-player fields and no cuts.

"I get so many playing opportunities, there are so many tournaments and there might be an over-saturation in golf in a way. You look at the NFL and they play 16 games a year, 20 games a year max and people want it all the time.

McIlroy wants to see more events with smaller fields

"I know football is different to golf and all that, but I think being a golf fan these days can get quite exhausting following so many different tournaments, different Tours, all that stuff.

"So maybe making it a little more streamline, it a bit might be a good way to start a conversation."

McIlroy, champion at Bay Hill two years ago, also insisted he trusted the judgement of the Olympic authorities as he keeps up to date with the latest news on the coronavirus which could force the postponement of this year's Games in Tokyo.

McIlroy is keeping track of the latest coronavirus news

"It's something that we're trying to stay on top of," he added. "If the organisers and the Olympic Committee believe it's safe enough that athletes can go and compete in the Games, then you have to take their word for it.

"They're obviously liaising with the people that are the best at doing this, whether it's the CDC in this country, whether it's the World Health Organisation, whatever it is. If they're speaking to those people and those people are the best in their field, then you have to trust that their judgement is the right one."