David Drysdale in contention for first European Tour win at 498th attempt

David Drysdale is one shot off the lead at the Qatar Masters

There's long-awaited wins, then there's long-awaited wins.

David Drysdale is heading into the final round of the Qatar Masters on Sunday bidding for his maiden victory in his 498th European Tour event.

He has finished as runner-up on three occasions - at the 2006 Russian Open, the 2009 Open de Andalucia and the 2019 Alfred Dunhill Championship - and trails leader Jorge Campillo by one shot after 54 holes at the Education City Golf Club.

Drysdale played his first European Tour event in 1999 and has been partnered on the bag the last few seasons by wife Vicky, who celebrated her birthday this week.

"It was good fun," said David. "It's my birthday in a couple of weeks so we're getting older together but we're enjoying each other's company on the golf course.

David Drysdale with wife, and caddie, Vicky

"The first couple of seasons worked very well. I haven't played the best the last 14 months or so, I've been grinding away, but we haven't fallen out yet."

Drysdale hit a bogey-free seven-under par third round to surge into contention in Qatar.

"I started quite well, I was four under through six holes and I just holed a couple of nice putts," he said.

"In the middle of the round I struggled a wee bit and hit a lot to 40 or 50 feet but managed to two putt them and move on and capitalise on my good shots."

Campillo also endured a long wait for his maiden title, ending his drought in the Hassan Trophy last year at the 229th attempt.

