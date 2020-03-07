Tyrrell Hatton leads Rory McIlroy at Bay Hill after tough third round

Tyrrell Hatton leads by two shots heading into the final day

Tyrrell Hatton leads Rory McIlroy by two shots after a testing third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational that saw only one player shoot under par.

Hatton birdied two of the last three holes to finish on six-under par, two ahead of world No 1 McIlroy and Marc Leishman.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Danny Lee, Harris English and Sungjae Im are all on three under, with Sung Kang on one-under par the only other player under par for the tournament.

Blustery winds and firm greens made for tricky conditions and Max Homa was the only player to shoot under par for the third round, with his 70 seeing him finish on one-over par.

The crowded leaderboard sets up an intriguing final day, with Hatton chasing a first PGA Tour win and McIlroy aiming to continue a remarkable run that has seen him finish in the top five in his last six PGA Tour appearances.

Rory McIlroy made it round in one-over par

None of the early starters on day three were able to make up ground, with only two players under par for the third round by the time co-leaders Hatton and Kang teed off.

Kang soon found himself in the outright lead as Hatton dropped a shot on the first hole.

Both players made birdies on the third - Hatton holing an excellent breaking putt from the edge of the green - but Kang missed a short putt for par on the fourth to drop back to seven under.

The 32-year-old regained the lead with a birdie on the next hole.

Hatton stayed in touch with a good par save on the seventh, but a double bogey on the ninth saw him fall back to five-under par.

That score was soon enough for a share of the lead as Kang hit two shots in the water on his way to triple-bogeying the 11th.

Sung Kang couldn't maintain his lead from the halfway stage

Kang bounced back with a birdie to move into a four-way tie of the lead with Hatton, Leishman and Lee, who holed out from behind a tree for birdie on the 12th.

McIlroy joined the leading pack with a birdie on the 16th, but dropped a shot on the last after landing among the rocks on the water's edge with his approach to the green.

Lee then double-bogeyed the last to lose the outright lead, and it was Hatton who claimed the advantage at the end of the third day with birdies on 16 and 18.

