Brooks Koepka confident his form will return soon

Brooks Koepka had rounds of 72, 73, 81 and 71 to finish on nine over at Bay Hill

Brooks Koepka believes it is only a matter of time before he rediscovers his best form after another disappointing week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Koepka carded the worst score of his PGA Tour career with a nine-over 81 in the third round at Bay Hill on Saturday, although he fared better in the final round with a one-under 71 in which he sandwiched five birdies with double-bogey sixes at the first and 18th.

The four-time major winner made a late decision to play this week after missing the cut at last week's Honda Classic and he will be in action again at The Players Championship next week.

Koepka has a best finish of joint-17th at the Saudi International this year and has dropped to third from first in the world rankings as a result, but he left Bay Hill with some positive vibes.

"I found something with my putting, so my putting, the touch is back. I feel very confident with that," he said.

"I felt my pace and line were pretty good, so it's nice to see a few of them drop. I'm pleased the way I'm putting it and short game's good. I just need to figure out the long game. It feels so unorthodox, but it will come. It's only a matter of time.

Koepka's last top-10 finish was at the Tour Championship

"I would never play more than three weeks in a row. But obviously sometimes things happen and the only way I see getting through this is playing. That's my way of trying to grind and work it out and figure it out.

"Every year we have come - I don't know how far back, to 2016 all the way through the Match Play has been terrible. So I don't know what it is about these first three months of the year but I struggle quite a bit."