Brooks Koepka confident his form will return soon

Last Updated: 08/03/20 5:40pm

Brooks Koepka had rounds of 72, 73, 81 and 71 to finish on nine over at Bay Hill
Brooks Koepka believes it is only a matter of time before he rediscovers his best form after another disappointing week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Koepka carded the worst score of his PGA Tour career with a nine-over 81 in the third round at Bay Hill on Saturday, although he fared better in the final round with a one-under 71 in which he sandwiched five birdies with double-bogey sixes at the first and 18th.

The four-time major winner made a late decision to play this week after missing the cut at last week's Honda Classic and he will be in action again at The Players Championship next week.

Koepka has a best finish of joint-17th at the Saudi International this year and has dropped to third from first in the world rankings as a result, but he left Bay Hill with some positive vibes.

"I found something with my putting, so my putting, the touch is back. I feel very confident with that," he said.

"I felt my pace and line were pretty good, so it's nice to see a few of them drop. I'm pleased the way I'm putting it and short game's good. I just need to figure out the long game. It feels so unorthodox, but it will come. It's only a matter of time.

Koepka's last top-10 finish was at the Tour Championship
"I would never play more than three weeks in a row. But obviously sometimes things happen and the only way I see getting through this is playing. That's my way of trying to grind and work it out and figure it out.

"Every year we have come - I don't know how far back, to 2016 all the way through the Match Play has been terrible. So I don't know what it is about these first three months of the year but I struggle quite a bit."

