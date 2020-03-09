Sky Sports Golf podcast: Players Championship preview special

The Sky Sports Golf podcast is back in the TV studio this week, with Gary Murphy and Simon Holmes joining Josh Antmann for a Players Championship preview special.

Listen or subscribe on:

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

The trio look ahead to a big week at TPC Sawgrass, where Rory McIlroy looks to become the first back-to-back Players champion, plus dissect plenty of other talking points from the golfing world.

As well discussing some of the likely contenders for victory in Florida and reflecting on some of the iconic moments at the par-three 17th through the years, the guests also give their verdict on Tiger Woods not featuring and what it could mean for his hopes of defending at The Masters.

Woods is missing the event due to a back injury

Away from the PGA Tour's flagship event, the panel go through Tyrrell Hatton's breakthrough win in America and what it could mean for his career, as well as trying to explain another disappointing Sunday at Bay Hill for Rory McIlroy.

There's also a quick review of the Qatar Masters, where David Drysdale narrowly missed out on his first European Tour title, while the guests also take on the latest Ponder the Pro and answer the best of your tweets.

The Sky Sports Golf Podcast Live on

The audio version of the podcast is available to download via all the usual places, with a video edition on Sky Sports OnDemand and a 30-minute special going out on Sky Sports The Players from 9pm on Tuesday.

Download and listen to the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast and don't forget to subscribe via iTunes!