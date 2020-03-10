Jon Rahm says he has 'something to prove' playing alongside Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka

Jon Rahm says he may have "something to prove" when he tees off in the first round of the Players Championship with Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka.

The Spaniard is excited about his grouping, which comprises of the three top-ranked players in the world, and says there will not be any slow play from the trio at TPC Sawgrass.

"It'll be really fast playing with those two in the group," Rahn said at Tuesday's press conference. "I'm not going to act like I'm the fastest, but I know I'm not slow, so with them two and me, it's going to be nice.

"You have the defending champion in one group, we have the 54-hole leader from last year and one of the best major championship performances we've seen in a very long time, so I'm excited.

Rahm says he feels like an 'outsider' alongside Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy

"Brooks has had some really good rounds here; shot 9-under in 2019 on Sunday. You live for those moments.

"We all practice together in those nice groups and it's nice to be recognised and it's really nice to just be a part of it.

"I kind of feel like, not the outsider, but obviously they both have four major titles, both been No. 1 in the world, FedEx Cup Championships - many things.

"I feel like I'm trying to... I might have something to prove besides just good golf."

Rahm says it would be a "dream" to become the fourth Spaniard to win a major after Seve Ballesteros, Jose María Olazabal and Sergio Garcia, and is hoping he can take inspiration from his playing partners this week, for whom tournament wins sparked winning runs.

"I do know I have the talent and the skills to do it," Rahm said. "It's just a matter of doing it. It's as simple as that.

"You never know. Rory got on a run in 2014 where he won two in a row. There's just moments or times where players get in runs and get close.

Rahm is dreaming of becoming the fourth Spaniard to win a major

"Vijay (Singh), late '90s, early 2000s, obviously he did a lot more than just win majors, but it's examples of where it can just happen.

"Look at Phil (Mickelson) when he won his first Masters in 2004 and between 2004 and 2008 basically he was contending in every single major he played at. Not that he didn't content before but just that one win kind of got him going big time.

"Brooks obviously being the most recent example, it's happened to a lot of people. Jordan Spieth, as well. It went from losing the Masters to winning three majors in the next few years.

"It can happen, and if it's going to happen, I'm looking forward to it. Obviously it would be amazing to be the fourth Spaniard to win a major. I can't lie. I mean, it would be amazing. Hopefully I get that dream into reality."