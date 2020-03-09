The Players: Rory McIlroy grouped with Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm

1:02 The waiting is almost over for the Players Championship, with extended coverage live on Sky Sports The Players The waiting is almost over for the Players Championship, with extended coverage live on Sky Sports The Players

Rory McIlroy has been grouped with Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka for the opening two rounds of the Players Championship.

McIlroy, looking to become the first player in history to claim back-to-back victories at TPC Sawgrass, has been given a marquee threeball with the two players immediately below him in the world rankings.

The Northern Irishman arrives at the PGA Tour's flagship event off the back of seven consecutive top-five finishes worldwide, with McIlroy looking to replicate last year's dramatic one-shot victory.

Rahm and Koepka are the only two players in the field with a mathematical chance of replacing McIlroy at the top of the world rankings, with both players chasing a first win of the season.

McIlroy last played alongside Koepka at the Tour Championship

Justin Thomas will go out for the first two rounds alongside Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler, who won the event via a play-off in 2015, with 2018 champion Webb Simpson playing alongside Dustin Johnson and 2007 winner Phil Mickelson.

Former world No 1s Adam Scott and Justin Rose partner Xander Schauffele, while previous Sawgrass winners Matt Kuchar, Henrik Stenson and Sergio Garcia have been put together for the first two rounds.

Adam Scott won the Genesis Invitational last month

Johnson and Thomas' groups are part of Thursday's Featured Group coverage, live on Sky Sports The Players from 11.30am, while McIlroy will be one of the later starters and then part of Friday's marquee action.

The full list of groups and tee times will be released on Tuesday, ahead of the tournament getting underway on Thursday morning.

