ANA Inspiration among further LPGA events postponed due to coronavirus

The ANA Inspiration is the first major to be postponed

The first women's major of the golfing year is one of three more events postponed by the LPGA Tour due to coronavirus fears.

The ANA Inspiration in California, due to be played the week before the Masters next month, has been postponed along with next week's Volvik Founders Cup and the Kia Classic, which was scheduled for late March.

The LPGA also confirmed that two events on the Symetra Tour, both due to be played in California, have been called off.

Jin Young Ko won at Rancho Mirage last season

Tour commissioner, Mike Whan, remains hopeful that all five events can be rescheduled for later this year, with the announcement coming a few hours after the PGA Tour confirmed a spectator ban at all events through to the Texas Open.

The LPGA statement read: "Today, the LPGA informed its players that in an effort to minimise risks with the global outbreak of COVID-19 and following the California Government's directive regarding events, the next three events on the LPGA Tour schedule are postponed.

"The Volvik Founders Cup in Phoenix, Ariz., which was scheduled to take place March 19-22; the Kia Classic in Carlsbad, Calif., which was scheduled to take place March 26-29; and the ANA Inspiration in Rancho Mirage, Calif., which was scheduled for April 2-5. The plan is to reschedule these events for later dates in the 2020 season.

"The upcoming two events on the Symetra Tour that were set to take place in California were also postponed (the IOA Championship presented by Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in Beaumont, Calif., from March 27-29 and the Windsor Golf Classic in Windsor, Calif., from April 2-4).

"This is a difficult situation and as we navigate these uncertain times, we appreciate the support of all those involved with the LPGA. I am fully committed to rescheduling these important events on our 2020 schedule, especially our first major, the ANA Inspiration," said Whan.

"Our thoughts are with all of those around the world affected by this virus. And on a personal level, it pains me to see the impact of this health crisis on our athletes, our sponsors and our fans. That said, I know keeping our LPGA family safe, and all those who follow us safe, has to be my top priority.

"We will continue to monitor this rapidly evolving situation with our global health partners and are planning for different scenarios for future LPGA events should they be necessary."