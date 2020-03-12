The Players: Tournament goes ahead, but no more fans from Friday

The remainder of The Players will be played behind closed doors

The Players Championship will continue as scheduled, but with a spectator ban in place for the remaining three rounds at TPC Sawgrass.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan confirmed the flagship event in Florida will be played through to its scheduled conclusion on Sunday, but behind closed doors due to concerns over coronavirus.

The spectator ban will also be enforced at next week's Valspar Championship in Tampa and that policy will remain in place through to the end of the Valero Texas Open, which takes place the week before the Masters.

A spectator uses hand sanitizer during a practice round prior to The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass

The Players started on time on Thursday morning amid a muted atmosphere, with many fans opting to steer clear after being given the option of a full refund.

Tournament officials imposed a ban on players signing autographs, and they have now taken the decision to ban the paying public from the rest of the event and the next few weeks, but the only tournament that has been postponed is the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship.

Jay Monahan confirmed the spectator ban will remain in place until the Texas Open

"At this point in time, PGA Tour events - across all Tours - will currently proceed as scheduled, but will do so without fans," said Monahan in his statement at Sawgrass. "This policy starts at The Players Championship tomorrow (Friday) and continues through the Valero Texas Open.

"It's important to note, that could change, but for the time being, this decision allows the PGA Tour, our fans and constituents to plan, prepare and respond as events develop.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

"Further, the recently announced travel advisories and potential logistical issues associated with players and staff travelling internationally limit our ability to successfully stage the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship.

"Therefore, we are going to postpone that event and will provide details in the coming weeks on a reschedule as this situation develops.

"The health and safety of our players, employees, partners, volunteers, fans and everybody associated with the PGA Tour is our top priority. It goes without saying that this is an incredibly fluid and dynamic situation.

"We have been and are committed to being responsible, thoughtful and transparent with our decision process."

The Players Championship Live Live on