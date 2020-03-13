Rory McIlroy insists the PGA Tour had no option but to cancel events

2:52 Rory McIlroy backs the decision to cancel The Players Championship and admits it would feel strange if The Masters was played behind closed doors Rory McIlroy backs the decision to cancel The Players Championship and admits it would feel strange if The Masters was played behind closed doors

Rory McIlroy has backed the PGA Tour's decision to suspend all activity for the next three weeks.

Having initially hoped to complete the flagship Players Championship as scheduled on Sunday, with a spectator ban in place for the final three rounds, the Tour announced late on Thursday that the tournament had been cancelled with the first round incomplete.

Rory McIlroy

The next four events on the schedule have also been called off due to ongoing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, and the defending Players champion insisted the decision was the only possible course of action.

"It's the right decision, of course it's the right decision," said McIlroy, who fired an opening 72 before calling for all players and caddies to be tested for coronavirus. "I stood here yesterday after playing and felt what they did was a step in the right direction.

2:31 Nick Dougherty takes a look at the tournaments either postponed or cancelled across golf's main tours, a result of the coronavirus outbreak Nick Dougherty takes a look at the tournaments either postponed or cancelled across golf's main tours, a result of the coronavirus outbreak

"But they were saying they were taking it hour by hour and seeing how it would all play out, and yeah, here we are.

"It's three weeks off. I've got no golf to play coming up. I was supposed to have my coach, Michael Bannon, fly out next week and we were going to spend some time together, and that's probably not going to happen, him coming from Ireland.

"I'll probably just spend some time at home, evaluate the situation, and see where we go. It's so uncertain, you're obviously going to still keep playing golf, but you're going out there practising not knowing what you're practising for. I don't know."