Ladies European Tour: Alice Hewson wins South Africa Women's Open

Alice Hewson topped the leaderboard in South Africa

Alice Hewson made the dream start to her professional career with a one-shot victory in her maiden event at the Investec South African Women’s Open.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

The 22-year-old overturned a three-stroke deficit during an eventful final day at Westlake Golf Club to finish on five under and one ahead of Sweden's Emma Nilsson and South African Monique Smit.

Hewson birdied the par-four first and cancelled out a bogey at the third by picking up a shot at the par-five next to reach the turn in a four-way share of the lead.

Overnight leader Olivia Cowan made five bogeys in a five-over-par 77

The Englishwoman bounced back from a bogey at the 11th to hole a long birdie at the 13th and grab the outright lead, before a seven-foot par at the last closed out a level-par 71 and held off the chasing pack.

"I couldn't have hoped for a better start," Hewson said. "It feels absolutely incredible and it really is a dream come true. Growing up as a kid, all I could ever dream of was playing on the Ladies European Tour and to come and win my first event, the feeling is indescribable."

Scotland's Kelsey MacDonald, Manon de Roey from Belgium and Manon Gidali from France tied for fourth, while overnight leader Olivia Cowan ended tied-seventh after a closing 77.