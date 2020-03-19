Coronavirus: GolfSixes called off, Made in Denmark postponed

The Made in Denmark was the first of three wins for Bernd Wiesberger last year

Two further European Tour events have been removed from the May schedule, with the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at the end of May now the next in line.

The GolfSixes Cascais, which was set to take place at Oitavos Dunes in Portugal, has been cancelled outright, while the Tour have postponed the Made in Denmark.

The popular Scandinavian event at the Himmerland Resort and Spa was slated for May 21-24, the week after the PGA Championship was expected to take place, but the Tour hope to find room in the calendar later this year.

European Tour chief executive, Keith Pelley, said: "We will continue to monitor this global situation in relation to Coronavirus and evaluate its impact on all our tournaments, with public health and well-being our absolute priority.

The European Tour have cancelled or postponed all events until the last week in May

"Discussions regarding the possible rescheduling of all postponed tournaments are ongoing and we remain hopeful of European Tour action resuming in Ireland at the end of May."

"Flemming Astrup, promoter of the Made in Denmark, added: "We are very concerned about the current development of Coronavirus and we believe the best decision is to postpone the event. We will now work closely with the European Tour to find a new date for Made in Denmark Presented by FREJA.

"It is still too early to say when, but both we and Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort are looking forward to present a fantastic course and tournament for players and fans when we are on the better side of this unfortunate situation."