Golfers 'sing' John Lennon: Conor Moore's new impressions video

Imagined what it would be like if the world's top golfers formed an all-star band? Comedian Conor Moore gave us an insight in his latest hilarious golfing impressions video.

With golf in indefinite shutdown due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Moore attempted to lift the spirits of those on social media by producing another of his viral sensations.

The Irishman has had Sky Sports viewers in stitches with his past player impressions at The Open, the Ryder Cup and many other events, with his most recent video once again featuring some of the games most recognisable names.

Using the 'voices' of Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Gary Player, Ian Poulter and many others, Moore recreated John Lennon's classic hit 'Imagine' and gave a golfing rendition like no other!

Would 'Bubba Watson' hold back the tears during the chorus? Could 'Dustin Johnson' get the lyrics right? Which lines would Padraig Harrington and Shane Lowry be given?

Click on the video above to hear another Moore masterclass!