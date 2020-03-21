Is Dustin Johnson the new King in golf's 'Lefty Challenge'?

Dustin Johnson managed to smash a left-handed driver over 300 yards

Dustin Johnson appears to have claimed bragging rights in golf's social media "left-handed challenge" after crushing a drive over 300 yards!

Various professional golfers have been keeping us entertained on social media platforms during the enforced hiatus from competition, with Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler playing head-to-head over 18 holes - both playing left-handed.

Their "Lefty Championship" at The Grove XXIII in Hobe Sound, Florida, resulted in an impressive victory for Fowler with a score of 94 against Thomas' 101.

Thomas, however, led by five at the turn but he began the back-nine with two sevens, ran up an eight at the 14th and a nine at the penultimate hole as he came home in 57 to lose by seven shots.

Brooks Koepka then chipped in - pun intended - with some excellent left-handed swings videoed by his coach Claude Harmon (who is a natural southpaw), and Koepka was understandably thrilled with the distances he was achieving.

He managed to carry an eight-iron 194 yards, and Koepka even let out an audible "boom" when he smashed a left-handed driver 293 yards, but that effort has now been completely overshadowed by Johnson.

Sensing a trend so we’re sending our best lefty, @DJohnsonPGA, to the plate. 👀 pic.twitter.com/DRowE9WDM9 — TaylorMade Golf (@TaylorMadeGolf) March 20, 2020

During some TaylorMade testing with Jason Day, Johnson unleashed a driver which carried 294 yards and rolled out to 311 yards, proving he can hit the ball almost as far left-handed as he can right-handed!