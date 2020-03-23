What's on Sky Sports Golf this week? Ryder Cup, majors and more

The 2018 Ryder Cup is among the events to feature on the schedule this week

From European major success to European Ryder Cup glory, there will be plenty of magical golfing memories to enjoy on Sky Sports Golf this week.

With the global sporting schedule shut down in the coming months due to the coronavirus pandemic, we've ripped up the TV guide to bring you a whole host of special moments from the golfing archives.

Every day will be dedicated to a different tour, tournament or area of golf, while every evening will provide the opportunity to look back at extended highlights from a past Ryder Cup.

Here's a look at what's coming up over the next few days (week beginning March 23)…

Monday

In Kyung-Kim's maiden major victory at the 2017 Women's British Open is the focus of the day, with the full seven hours of final-round coverage repeated from 10am and highlights available later that evening.

Attention then turns to the 1995 Ryder Cup from 10pm, with a look back at the best of the action from Europe's dramatic victory on American soil.

Tuesday

The "Tuition Tuesday" theme continues through golf's competitive hiatus, with a host of Golf Academy episodes on throughout the day to offer guidance and tips to make your golfing game better.

We then switch our focus to Valderrama and the 1997 Ryder Cup from 9pm, where a fresh-faced Lee Westwood featured and Seve Ballesteros captained Europe to victory on home soil.

Lee Westwood partnered Sir Nick Faldo during his opening Ryder Cup

Wednesday

A day dedicated to European Tour golf gives viewers the opportunity to watch full final-round coverage of the season-ending 2019 DP World Tour Championship, as well as daily highlights from a memorable week in Dubai.

David Feherty's sit-down with Tommy Fleetwood features on the channel from 8.30pm, before extended highlights from the dramatic 1999 "Battle of Brookline" Ryder Cup.

Thursday

A Thursday throwback sees the day devoted to the 2018 Tour Championship, where Tiger Woods took centre stage in the season finale to see off Rory McIlroy and register an 80th PGA Tour win.

Woods' victory was his first worldwide since 2014

As well as daily highlights of all four rounds from that iconic week at East Lake, there's a three-hour special from 8pm surrounding Europe's 2002 Ryder Cup victory.

Friday

Coverage goes into major mode for the rest of the week, with Friday's schedule centred around the PGA Championship and including final-round coverage of an entertaining finish to last year's contest.

Full highlights of Brooks Koepka's title defence and a sit-down with Feherty also feature, before the attention goes back to Ryder Cup mode at 10pm and Europe's history-making display in 2004.

Saturday

All 12 hours of final-round coverage from the 2016 Open Championship - the first shown live on Sky Sports - get repeated, with the Royal Troon showdown between Henrik Stenson and Phil Mickelson producing one of the best head-to-head battles in the history of The Open.

Mickelson and Stenson starred on a remarkable final day

Europe's Ryder Cup dominance then continues from 10pm, with the first part of the weekend instalment focusing on the 2006 event and a week to remember at the K Club.

Sunday

The week is rounded off in style with a full day devoted to the Ryder Cup, with daily highlights from 2018 at Le Golf National before a full repeat of the Sunday singles and Europe's impressive victory.

Coverage from that remarkable final day begins at 11am, with a two-hour documentary - Perfection in Paris - then on from 7.30pm to reflect on the success of Thomas Bjorn's side.