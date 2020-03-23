Pete Cowen in hospital with coronavirus, according to reports

Pete Cowen is believed to have coronavirus

Pete Cowen, one of the world's most revered golf coaches, is reported to have contracted coronavirus a week after returning to the UK from Florida.

Daily Telegraph correspondent, James Corrigan, reports that the eight-time major-winning coach to Brooks Koepka and Gary Woodland has been hospitalised.

Ambulance staff apparently told the 69-year-old that his symptoms "ticked every box" on the COVID-19 checklist, and he was taken to hospital for further testing and urged anyone who was in close contact with him at TPC Sawgrass to follow every necessary precaution.

Cowen working with Thomas Pieters last November

"I'm feeling horrendous and wouldn't wish this on anyone, no matter how young and fit they may be," said Cowen, who was working with Koepka and Woodland, among others, at The Players Championship before the PGA Tour's flagship event was aborted after one round.

"After a few days of self-isolation, we decided to ring the ambulance and the medics said I ticked every box on the corona sheet. They were fantastic, but said they were not allowed to test me unless I was admitted to hospital and then the staff there decided to keep you in.

"I don't want to alarm anyone, and I might just have been particularly vulnerable to it. But I'm not sure how anyone with an underlying illness could cope with this."