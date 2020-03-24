US Open golf: Winged Foot closes, decision on tournament next month

A decision on the US Open will be made next month

The USGA's preparations for the US Open have been halted by the closure of the venue, Winged Foot Golf Club.

The club, based in Mamaroneck near New York, has been forced to close indefinitely following an executive order issued by New York governor, Andrew Cuomo, that all non-essential businesses should suspend trading immediately due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Greenkeeping staff are permitted to enter the grounds, albeit in limited numbers, to maintain the West Course in the hope of continuing as planned with the US Open in June, although that now looks a remote prospect.

A USGA spokesman is reported to have told American media that a final decision on going ahead with, or postponing this year's US Open will be made next month.

Winged Foot Golf Club has been closed

"There are multiple variables that we need to consider, including the CDC and local guidelines," USGA chief brand officer Craig Annis told The Journal, a regional newspaper based in Westchester.

"We are continuing to monitor the situation and making relevant contingency plans. We expect to make a decision sometime in the middle of April.

"We simply did not want to put anyone at risk. While construction onsite at Winged Foot has stopped for now, we are continuing to hold the dates for the US Open in June and will monitor all available guidance and regulations from the CDC, WHO and other federal, state and local authorities to do what is in the best interests of the community."