Tommy Fleetwood: Why it would be fair to delay 2020 Ryder Cup

Tommy Fleetwood believes postponing the Ryder Cup would be the "fairest decision", although would like to see the event staged if possible.

Fleetwood played a key role in Europe's 17.5-10.5 victory at Le Golf National in 2018, winning all four matches alongside Francesco Molinari, while the Englishman currently tops the standings in this year's race to qualify for Padraig Harrington's team at Whistling Straits.

The year-long qualification campaign has been severely disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, with a number of events on both sides of the Atlantic - including the first two majors of the year - either postponed or cancelled because of the outbreak.

The 2020 edition of the biennial contest is currently still scheduled to go ahead from September 25-27, although Fleetwood believes that postponing the event a year could provide a fairer solution.

"From a fairness perspective, I think the qualification process should run its full course," Fleetwood told Sky Sports News. "The Ryder Cup is there and that's its date but for more qualification purposes and fairness, I would say it would be better to move back a year.

"But playing the Ryder Cup after what's gone on could be an amazing turning point and stuff. It's a difficult one and it's above my pay grade. I think from a player's perspective and qualification-wise, it would be better if it got pushed back, but it would also be a great time to play it as well.

"The Ryder Cup should be standalone and has always worked, but always works well because the majors are done and the way the schedules work but the schedule is going to change. We'll see and whenever it is, I hope I make it. "

The Masters is hoping to rearranged in the autumn, with an October date most likely as Augusta National shuts down during the summer months, while the PGA Championship is also looking to be rescheduled for the second half of the year.

The status of both the US Open and The Open is still yet to be confirmed, leading to the possibility of a congested end-of-year schedule, with Fleetwood hoping to see the 2020 major season completed.

"Who knows what's going to happen when we do get out of this and the world starts going again," Fleetwood added. "Every single sport is going to have a lot going on!

"It would be an amazing time to play well if they did all come at once, but I think just getting all those events done is important for the game. It's important for people to be able to watch sport as well, whenever that is.

"Whether it's football or golf or whatever it is, I think it will be a nice signal that things are getting back on track again and sport can be a nice vision for that. I guess of all the sports, golf has got the best chance of starting sooner rather than later.

"When you're talking about playing a major, going to play the Ryder Cup and then playing another major, it feels wrong to be saying that it would be hard work but it would, mentally and physically."

