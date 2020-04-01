Mark Roe and Richard Boxall create their own kitchen golf challenges

The indefinite shutdown of the sporting calendar has left some of the Sky Sports Golf pundits having to come up with new ways to keep themselves entertained.

With the coronavirus pandemic decimating the professional golf schedule and leaving us with little sport to enjoy, Mark Roe and Richard Boxall have been looking for alternative methods to get a golfing fix.

Amateur golfers have seen their practice options limited since golf courses were closed down last week, but it hasn't stopped Roe from trying new techniques from the comfort of his kitchen.

With no golf balls at his disposal, Roe experimented which foods work as the best substitute and tried a variety of options for a special chipping challenge - with some performing better than others!

Elsewhere, Boxall has been struggling to fill his time without any live European Tour golf to cover, leaving him commentating on day-to-day activities inside his home.

Tim Barter has offered the first in his series of tips to improve your game during self-isolation, while Nick Dougherty has been hosting #TeeTimeTipsTalks with a number of notable names from the golfing world.

Click on the the videos above to see what the Sky Sports Golf team have been up to!