Curtis Cup postponed until 2021, Amateur Championships delayed until August

Team USA will now defend the Curtis Cup next year

The Curtis Cup has been postponed until next year, while the men's and women's Amateur Championship will now take place in August, the R&A have announced.

The 41st edition of the Curtis Cup, the biennial women's amateur contest between Great Britain & Ireland and the United States, was originally scheduled to take place at Conwy in Wales from 12-14 June.

But the R&A and USGA have agreed to delay the competition until 2021, with the new dates being revealed at a later date, while both Amateur Championships have been delayed until the week commencing August 24.

Ireland's James Sugrue is the defending Amateur champion

An R&A statement read: "Following advice provided by the UK Government, health authorities and our own medical consultants in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have postponed the amateur championships and international match due to be played in June.

"We can confirm that:

The 41st Curtis Cup at Conwy, due to take place from 12-14 June, has been rescheduled to 2021 in agreement with the USGA. The revised dates will be advised in due course.

The Amateur Championship at Royal Birkdale and West Lancashire, due to take place from 15-20 June, and The Women's Amateur Championship at Kilmarnock (Barassie), due to take place from 23-27 June, are being rescheduled to week commencing 24 August 2020. These plans are dependent on the situation with the pandemic and we will continue to monitor it in the coming weeks."

Emily Toy won the Women's Amateur last year

Duncan Weir, the R&A's executive director for golf development and Amateur Championships, said: "We have a responsibility to protect the health and well-being of the players and everyone involved in our events so it is the right course of action to take.

"We are grateful to all of the venues for their continuing support in these challenging circumstances and will update everyone involved with our plans."

The R&A remain hopeful that The 149th Open at Royal St George's will go ahead as planned in July.