US Women's Open postponed until December due to coronavirus

Jeongeun Lee6 is now scheduled to defend her title six months later than intended

The US Women's Open has been postponed until December, the United States Golf Association has announced.

The tournament will remain at Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas, and will now be played in the second week of December having originally been scheduled for early June.

Lee6 claimed a two-shot win in Charleston last year

However, because of the reduced daylight in December, two courses will be utilised for the first two rounds, with the Cypress Creek Course being in play for the second half of the event.

USGA chief executive officer Mike Davis said: "The USGA remains committed to hosting the US Women's Open in 2020. We are grateful to the LPGA and our broadcast partner, Fox, for their terrific collaboration in finding a new date for the championship.

"Our priority remains ensuring the safety of all involved with the US Women's Open, while still providing the world's best players the opportunity to compete this year.

"We are incredibly thankful to Champions Golf Club for its flexibility and support during this uncertain time. The club, led by Jack and Robin Burke, has been such a great friend of the USGA for some time.

The men's US Open remains in June at Winged Foot

"They stepped up in 2017 to host the US Women's Mid-Amateur on short notice after it was displaced by a hurricane, and now accommodating a significant schedule change for our premier women's championship, not to mention allowing us to use both golf courses.

"We're confident the combined efforts will lead to an incredibly special 75th US Women's Open."

The USGA has yet to issue a further update on the fate of the men's US Open, which remains scheduled for June 18-21 at Winged Foot GC in New York.

The LPGA Tour have postponed three more events in addition to the US Open

The LPGA Tour, meanwhile, have postponed another three events and cancelled the Pure Silk Championship, which was due to be played in May, until next year.

A statement read: "We informed players on Friday that the next five events on the LPGA Tour calendar have been postponed, with four of those five tournaments rescheduled for later this year.

"The Pelican Women's Championship, originally scheduled for May 14-17, will now take place Nov 12-15. The ShopRite LPGA Classic, originally scheduled for May 29-31, will move to July 31-Aug. 2. The Meijer LPGA Classic, originally scheduled for June 11-14, is working on a date to reschedule."

LPGA commissioner, Mike Whan, said: "We are so thankful to all our partners for their flexibility and willingness to work with us during this very difficult time. This has been a truly collective effort to reschedule tournament dates and work together to provide LPGA players with as many playing opportunities as possible once it is safe for us to resume competing again.

"As we watch the world come together in this battle against this virus, we are so thankful for all of the support from our valued partners and we continue to wish for the health and safety of all the extended members of our global LPGA family."