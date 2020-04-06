The 149th Open cancelled for this year and will return to Sandwich in 2021

The 149th Open has been cancelled for 2020 and will now be played at Royal St George's in July next year, the R&A has announced.

The Championship is the first men's major of the year to be cancelled outright, with the Masters and the PGA Championship both being rescheduled while US Open organisers remain hopeful of going ahead as planned in June.

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers confirmed that The 149th Open will now be played at the historic Sandwich links next year, with the Old Course at St Andrews now hosting The 150th Open in 2022.

More to follow ...