Masters champions interviewed: Charl Schwartzel with James Haddock

Charl Schwartzel gets his Green Jacket from Phil Mickelson

James Haddock has interviewed every Masters champion since 2011 and has picked out his favourite five in a Green Jacket. Here, he reflects on the first of those interviews, with Charl Schwartzel ...

I have been incredibly lucky and privileged to have attended the last 10 Masters, getting to interview the winner afterwards too. It's been fascinating to see the reality of victory at Augusta sink in with the champions through their body language as much as their words hours after winning one of golf's most sought after prizes - a green jacket.

The 2011 tournament was memorable for many reasons. This was, of course, the year of Rory McIlroy's final-round 80 when his charge to a Masters title unravelled on the back nine on Sunday. The final nine holes on the final day of a Masters always proves to be one of the most incredible tests of skill and mental fortitude our sport can pose.

Schwartzel birdied the final four holes to win at Augusta in 2011

On the 50th anniversary of Gary Player's breakthrough Masters win for a non-American, it was time for another South African to overcome all the course could throw at him after an enthralling day where eight players got into at least a share of the lead. The roars were going up everywhere, the place was buzzing with anticipation.

Schwartzel's stunning acceleration at Augusta National carding four birdies on the final four holes to claim victory in a Masters which will live long in the memories of all who saw it.

He went through all the presentation ceremonies, press conference, dinner and drinks with Augusta's members and then tried to let it all sink in. I would see him the following morning, before he headed off to Malaysia for his next event on the European Tour.

Schwartzel was the first South African champion since Gary Player

As expected, he was beaming from ear to ear. I had always found him an affable person to deal with and a decent interviewee who gives a straight answer from the heart. This was a winner's interview with a difference though, a Major champion - his first Major and a set piece interview for the many Sky Sports platforms - and we did it in the corner of the back yard of an Augusta bungalow!

This was the house Charl and his family had been renting for the week. Charl was still delirious with joy (despite hardly sleeping on the Sunday night) and noticeably had a spring in his step as we sat outside a small property, in a small garden, perched on garden furniture - talking about the biggest win of his career.

It was clear to see from the way he hugged the piece of clothing he'd longed to own, how this was the realisation of his greatest dream. We'd seen him win six times previously on the European Tour, but now he was like a kid on Christmas Day who just got the one thing they'd always wanted.