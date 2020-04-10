Golf News

Tiger Woods at the Masters: Quiz your knowledge of his Augusta wins

Last Updated: 09/04/20 11:54am
2:45
We look back at the best moments from Tiger Woods' five victories at the Masters.
Tiger Woods was meant to be defending his title at the Masters this week, a year on from registering a dramatic 15th major victory at Augusta National.

The opening men's major of the year has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with tournament officials rescheduling the tournament for November.

Delaying the Masters extends Woods' wait to try and claim the Green Jacket for a record-equalling sixth time, having already achieved many of his golfing highlights at the event.

Woods claimed a one-shot victory in the 2019 contest
Augusta is the venue where Woods made his breakthrough major victory and also where he famous completed the "Tiger Slam", as well as the course we ended his 11-year wait for more major success.

Ahead of Sky Sports Golf showing last year's final round, in full, on Easter Sunday - the date the 2020 contest was due to be completed - we've delved into the archives to look back at some of Woods' most memorable Masters moments.

Masters 2019 Final Round

April 12, 2020, 12:15pm

How much do you know about Woods' Masters past? Put your Augusta knowledge to the test in our quickfire quiz!

Watch the final round of Tiger Woods' 2019 Masters victory, in full, on Sunday, April 12 from 12.15pm on Sky Sports Golf!

