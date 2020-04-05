The Masters: When is Tiger Woods' 2019 victory on Sky Sports Golf?

Tiger Woods’ iconic 2019 victory and Sergio Garcia’s breakthrough major win will be among the highlights on Sky Sports Golf this week, which is dedicated in its entirety to the Masters.

Despite the opening men's major of the year being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the channel will still have continuous coverage from the Augusta National archives.

The final rounds from each of the last six years will be repeated in full, with each having its own dedicated day, while highlights, official films and features from other years will also be shown throughout the week.

Woods claimed a 15th major title at the 2019 Masters

Monday will have extended highlights from many recent of recent editions of the event, as well as repeated coverage of last year's inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur from 6pm.

Bubba Watson's second Masters victory from 2014 is the focus of Tuesday's schedule, starting at 1pm, with a full repeat of Jordan Spieth's maiden major success a year later beginning the same time on Wednesday.

The dramatic final-round of Danny Willett's 2016 win is being shown on Thursday and Garcia's play-off victory over Justin Rose is the focus of Friday's coverage, before the weekend starts off with a full repeat of Patrick Reed's 2018 win.

Easter Sunday will then be dominated by Woods' 15th major win, on the day this year's final round should have been taking place, with more than seven hours of play being repeated from 12.15pm.

