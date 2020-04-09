Andrew 'Beef' Johnston happy at home during lockdown

Andrew Johnston is being kept entertained by his young family during the lockdown

The first three words that come into Andrew "Beef" Johnston's head when he describes life in quarantine are: "Quiet ... family ... and food!"

After all, he's just a "normal geezer from Finchley" whose four-month-old daughter, Harley, is keeping him busy, among other things.

"I bought a barbecue a couple of years ago. I've hardly used it. But I'm getting working on that and I've cooked some good food on it, man", said Johnston.

Beef is not too worried about being unable to practice properly

Golf has taken an enforced back seat, and so has the practice, but Beef is making moves to change that.

"I'm searching for a golf net. Everyone seems to be sold out. But that's cool. Once we know when the events are on, then I can start preparing again".

It's safe to say, Beef is relaxed, but had golf's hiatus come 18 months ago, he might have handled things differently - or not at all.

Last summer, he spoke of his mental struggles dealing with expectations from others - and himself. After finishing in a tie for 27th at the Nedbank Challenge in November 2018, he revealed he "left his clubs at the course, went back to his hotel room and cried".

Beef has 'more perspective' after previous struggles with mental health issues

A similar thing happened a few weeks later at the Australian PGA Championship, when he "knew, then, that something wasn't right", but things have changed now.

"I'm good, I'm still learning and understanding about myself. When I started working with my psychologist (Ben Davies), it was about why and how it happened. Now I've developed key triggers, I've learned it's all about perspective.

"Yes I want to win golf tournaments, but family is more important. Health is more important. I used to put golf on top of the pile whereas really it should be much further down the list.

"You can have all sorts of thoughts, but it doesn't matter. Before I'd have been worried that I can't practice or play. Now I'm thinking my golf game isn't going anywhere. And when we are ready to go back and play, then I will get in the swing of it. Be patient."

Johnston has raised doubts over whether the PGA Championship can be played in August

Beef and his fellow players are having to be patient. He's not surprised The Open has been cancelled, and he still has his doubts about whether the PGA Championship - now scheduled for early August - will get the go ahead.

"I think it's quite tight. We hear about social distancing after the lockdown, so are we supposed to get on a plane or not? You can't socially distance on a plane. There's talk of it being played behind closed doors, but the players still have to get there".

But he is not letting any of this affect him, and he can thank Harley for that.

"She's been a massive reason. You come off the golf course after a bad day and she's there smiling in her own little world with no clue what's going on. I see that smile and there's my perspective".

After all, Andrew "Beef" Johnston is just a "normal geezer from Finchley". And, for now, he's just focusing on Quiet.. Family... Food!