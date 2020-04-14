Mel Reid: Coming out, dealing with grief, Solheim Cup memories

Mel Reid features in the new Sky Sports Golf podcast

Mel Reid discusses why she made her sexuality public, how she dealt with losing her mum and reveals her Solheim Cup highlights in the new Sky Sports Golf podcast.

The six-time Ladies European Tour winner and three-time Solheim Cup player sat down with Josh Antmann to talk through a wide range of subjects, from both on and off the golf course.

Reid received huge support from her family and the golfing community after coming out during an online interview in December 2018, with the Englishwoman explaining she made her decision after seeing others having much tougher experiences dealing with their sexuality.

Reid produced her best major finish in 2019, ending tied-third at the Women's PGA Championship

"I've seen the bad side of it which people don't see unless they're in it," Reid tells the Sky Sports Golf podcast. "I've seen my friends kicked out because of who they love.

"I've seen relationships fall apart because someone's not comfortable with who they are, I've seen sponsors not sponsor people because of who they love and things like that, especially in the women's game.

"I can't speak for the men's game but I'm sure it's just as, if not more, difficult for them because of this whole persona of who you should be as an athlete.

"We [golfers] are on a platform to make a little bit of a voice and a little bit of a difference. People give back in charities and all kinds of other amazing ways and this was just my way of giving back, to say to people it's OK to be who you are.

Reid was a vice-captain at the 2019 Solheim Cup, where Suzann Pettersen (left) claimed the winning point

"If I would have got one message from someone saying 'hey, you've made a huge difference to me, my son or my daughter came out as gay and you've now made me realise that I didn't act in the appropriate way', that's kind of what I wanted.

"I got a huge amount of messages from parents, from siblings, from people in general coming out that it made an impact on, and that to me is why I did it. It was just my way of giving back to my community and say it is OK to be who you are."

As well as talking about coming out, Reid shares stories from her early career and how she dealt with the grief of losing her mum suddenly in a car crash, plus her reaction to not getting a pick for Catriona Matthew's 2019 Solheim Cup team.

Reid also reflects on whether she would like to a Solheim Cup captain in future and whether mixed events with male golfers work, as well as what the women's game needs to do to improve.

