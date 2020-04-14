Self-isolation golf: Tim Barter on how to improve your game at home

How can you continue to work on your golf game when courses are closed and you're being told to stay at home? Tim Barter has the answer!

The sporting shutdown has made practicing more difficult for both professional and amateur golfers, with golf courses and ranges across the country shut indefinitely and people being told to self-isolate due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although facilities and space to practice may be limited for most, that doesn't mean that you can't work on your golf game and fine-tune your technique without the need to leave the house!

Barter, who has previously helped amateur golfers during live masterclasses and demonstrations on Sky Sports Golf, has launched a new mini Instagram series to offer some ways to still get some golf in during the enforced break.

From using cushions in the living room to help improve ball-striking to getting creative in the garden to enhance flexibility and your swing, Barter has produced a few quick and simple drills for you to try from the comfort of your own home.

Can you make yourself a better golfer before you're allowed to return to the golf course? Try "Tim's stay at home golf tips" on the Sky Sports Golf Instagram page (@SkySportsGolf) and see for yourself!