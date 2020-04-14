Senior Open Championship postponed due to coronavirus

Bernhard Langer will have to wait for the chance to defend his Senior Open title

The Senior Open Championship has been postponed, but not cancelled, the R&A have announced.

The tournament was scheduled to be held at historic Sunningdale Golf Club from July 23-26, and officials now hope to find a later date for the event this year.

The R&A confirmed last week that The 149th Open at Royal St George's had been cancelled for 2020 and will now be held on the Kent coast in July next year, but the Senior Open has just been postponed for the time being.

Langer is a four-time winner of the Senior Open

Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, executive director of Championships at The R&A, said: "We have made the decision to postpone The Senior Open Presented by Rolex following discussions with all stakeholders and with public health and wellbeing the absolute priority.

"We will continue to investigate alternative options to host The Senior Open later in the year if at all possible and will make an announcement in due course."

Staysure Tour chief Mark Aspland added: "The decision to postpone The Senior Open Presented by Rolex has been made in the best interests of everyone involved.

Langer finished runner-up to Marco Dawson the last time the Senior Open was held at Sunningdale in 2015

"Our priority is ensuring the health and safety of all players, spectators and sponsors, and it is therefore the right decision to postpone the event. We will continue to work closely with The R&A, Rolex and other key stakeholders to reschedule the event at a later date when we have further clarity on the global situation.

"Our thoughts are with everyone right now as we continue the global fight against the spread of Coronavirus."