European Tour 'cannot commit' to a start date but remain optimistic for 2020 events

European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley remains optimistic over the chances of a "positive schedule" for 2020, although he admits it is impossible to pinpoint a start date.

Pelley released an open letter shortly after it was announced that two more events - the BMW International Open and the Open de France - had been cancelled for 2020 while the ASI Scottish Open was postponed.

There has been no European Tour competition since Jorgo Campillo lifted the Qatar Masters trophy on March 8, and the next scheduled event is currently the British Masters at Close House, which is due to start on July 30.

The Scottish Open is now one of eight events that the Tour are hoping to reschedule for later this year, but Pelley has conceded that it is futile to make concrete plans due to the uncertainty over a possible end to the coronavirus pandemic.

"As important as golf is to all of us, public health and well-being continues to be our absolute priority," said Pelley. "That is why today we have announced the cancellation of the BMW International Open and the Open de France, as well as the postponement of the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open.

"These are three of our most prestigious events, but it is essential that we continue to follow the guidance of the individual national Governments as we stand united in our efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus.

"While today I am informing you about the change in status of these three tournaments, my primary message to you, as a valued fan of the European Tour, is actually one of optimism because I am genuinely hopeful that from now on the information I send you in relation to our 2020 schedule will be positive.

"We cannot emphatically commit to a start date because, as I have said many times, we will not resume until it is safe, and we are permitted to do so. We now have 14 weeks with no tournaments, but those three and a half months are also the time where the global situation may well begin to show signs of improvement.

"There are already discussions centring around the easing of restrictions in several countries and everyone is optimistic that these can continue. This window also gives us the opportunity to continue working behind the scenes on a variety of scheduling options which would allow us to provide you with a busy calendar of golf to enjoy when we do resume.

"For now, on behalf of our players, staff, partners and everyone at the European Tour, I would like to say a huge thank you to all the health professionals and frontline workers around the world. We are all indebted to the incredible work you are all doing and, as some of our players said in a special video recently, you are our true heroes."