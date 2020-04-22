Wayne Riley's best moments ever! Radar's all-time funny highlights

4:37 From dressing up in costumes to winding up the players, we look back at Wayne "Radar" Riley's funniest moments From dressing up in costumes to winding up the players, we look back at Wayne "Radar" Riley's funniest moments

From dressing up in costumes to winding up the players, Wayne "Radar" Riley has delivered plenty of hilarious moments through the years.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

We've seen the Australian jump into a variety of characters through the years, offering his best Elvis impression in Memphis and visiting PGA National's "Bear Trap" in a giant bear costume!

Radar's also donned a sombrero for the WGC-Mexico Championship and frightened plenty of players with his snake prank at the Valspar Championship, plus let viewers in stitches with his diving technique at the Turkish Airlines Open.

Riley has been involved in plenty of hilarious moments during his time at Sky Sports

The two-time European Tour winner has played in the dark to replicate Tiger Woods' shot at the WGC-Bridgestone and tried to comically recreate an array of iconic shots through the years, as well as produced lots of iconic commentary moments while reporting from the course.

Riley has been seen shanking shots in the Open Zone and leaving viewers baffled by conducting an interview with Hideki Matsuyama in a different language, with the on-course commentator continue to keep us all entertained!

The Open - Official Films Live on

Click on the video above to see Radar's funniest moments!