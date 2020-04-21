Coronavirus: Scottish Golf CEO Andrew McKinlay stands down

Andrew McKinlay has stood down as chief executive of Scottish Golf

Scottish Golf chief executive Andrew McKinlay has stepped down from his role to help ease the organisation's financial struggles amid the coronavirus pandemic.

McKinlay, who previously worked for the Scottish Football Association, took up the role in 2018.

A statement released by Scottish Golf on Tuesday explained that "we are living in unprecedented times" and that it was having to "assess its business model".

The statement said: "The governing body has had to make some very difficult decisions regarding income and expenditure, to ensure sustainability in the current circumstances.

Scottish Golf had already taken the decision to furlough 'the majority' of its staff

"To this end, our chief executive, Andrew McKinlay, has decided that he should step aside in order to help the organisation come through this situation.

"He leaves having worked with the team on a revised structure that will be fit for purpose when we emerge from the national lockdown."

Scottish Golf oversees the country's 575 affiliated clubs, and acknowledged earlier in April that its lack of member income had forced them to furlough the "majority" of their employees.

Scottish Golf chair Eleanor Cannon said: "On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Andrew for his contribution to Scottish Golf over the past two years. He brought a wealth of experience to what can be a pressurised role.

"He has helped take the organisation forward and has now taken a very difficult decision at this challenging time. I thank him for doing so and wish him the very best for the future."

McKinlay added: "It has been a privilege to lead this fantastic organisation and, I am grateful to Eleanor and the board for the opportunity.



"Above all I am indebted to the team at Scottish Golf for their commitment in implementing the objectives to take the game forward towards a sustainable and, indeed, prosperous future"