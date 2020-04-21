Sky Sports Golf podcast: Conor Moore, Jamie Spence, Gary Murphy

Conor Moore's amazing golf impressions, the sport's handling of the coronavirus and the possibility of a Ryder Cup behind closed doors all feature in the new Sky Sports Golf podcast.

Gary Murphy and Jamie Spence join Josh Antmann to reflect on golf's big talking points, while Moore features to reveal what there is to look forward to in the new "The Conor Moore Show".

Moore explains his rise to impressions fame and the role he played in Team Europe's 2018 Ryder Cup success, plus explains what it's like to work alongside the likes of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

The Irishman also gives a sneak preview of some of the voices you will get to hear in the new show, available on GolfPass, while the panel also look back at the Ryder Cup Watchalong that was on Sky Sports Golf last week.

Team Europe claimed a 14.5-13.5 victory in the Miracle at Medinah back in 2012

There's discussion on how players have been financially affected by the Covid-19 outbreak and speculation on when European Tour golf could return, plus the pros and cons of playing the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits without any fans.

