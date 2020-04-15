The Conor Moore Show: Hilarious sketches with golf's famous voices!

5:36 Impressionist Conor Moore goes through his brilliant repertoire of the world's best golfers Impressionist Conor Moore goes through his brilliant repertoire of the world's best golfers

Comedian Conor Moore looks back at the world's biggest sports stories and offers his comical take on professional golf in 'The Conor Moore Show', launching this month.

Moore has regularly been seen entertaining sports fans with his hilarious impressions of notable golfers, including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, with his new show offering plenty more fun and entertainment.

The golfing schedule may be shut down for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Moore has still been able to provide a host of "celebrity interviews" and sketches, sharing a whole host of his brilliant impressions along the way.

You may know him from his impressions, but here’s your chance to get to know the real @ConorSketches 🍀#TheConorMooreShow premieres Tuesday, April 14 on GOLFPASS: https://t.co/0LMNwTMHlB pic.twitter.com/PsWbQ2Ewc9 — GOLFPASS (@GOLFPASS) April 9, 2020

Ahead of the show becoming exclusively available on GOLFPASS, the membership programme that connects golfers to every aspect of their game, Moore sat down with Sky Sports News' Jamie Weir to look at what the show has to offer and share the views of some of golf's most famous names.

From 'Padraig Harrington' discussing whether the Ryder Cup will go ahead, to 'Gary Player' talking about when professional golf could return, Moore provides plenty of superb answers to golf's big talking points!

