Rory McIlroy Watchalong, majors and more: Sky Sports Golf TV guide

Rory McIlroy will feature in a special live show about his 2019 Players Championship victory

A live Rory McIlroy Watchalong and a special new golf show are among the highlights in another bumper week of coverage on Sky Sports Golf.

McIlroy will join Nick Dougherty and Brandel Chamblee live from 9.35pm on Tuesday to watch the closing holes of last year's Players Championship victory, while the first edition of the "The Golf Show" is live from 2pm that day on Sky Sports News and repeated from Sky Sports Golf at 5pm.

There's also a whole host of special moments from the golfing archives, with each day dedicated to a different tour, tournament or area of golf, with majors, Ryder Cups and much more being repeated!

Here's a look at what's coming up on Sky Sports Golf this week (beginning Monday April 27)…

MONDAY

The week begins with more Solheim Cup success for Team Europe, this time from 2013, with the final day of a record-breaking win on American soil being repeated - in full - from 9am.

Charley Hull made her debut for Team Europe in the 2013 contest

Extended highlights from Europe's victory in Colorado will be repeated from 8pm, while a variety of instruction shows to improve your game are available throughout the evening.

TUESDAY

McIlroy's maiden European Tour victory at the 2009 Dubai Desert Classic is shown throughout the morning, before hour-long highlights from a number of his most memorable wins being shown over the course of the day.

McIlroy: Players Championship 2019 Live on

Focus then switches to the world No 1's success at the Players Championship from 6pm, with McIlroy then starring in a live Watchalong of the closing holes from 9.35pm.

WEDNESDAY

The whole day is dedicated to the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, with full coverage from the final round of McIlroy's 2016 victory being shown from 6.30am.

Rahm is a two-time winner of the Irish Open

Highlights of the 2017 and 2018 contests follow, before the full final day of Jon Rahm's 2019 victory is repeated, in its entirety, at 3pm.

THURSDAY

The Arnold Palmer Invitational is the focus of the day, with hour-long highlights from five of the most recent editions of the PGA Tour event and various documentaries about "The King" and his tournament.

PGA Tour Golf Live on

McIlroy's 2018 victory is the main focus of the day, with the full final round of his Bay Hill victory featuring on Sky Sports Golf from midday.

FRIDAY

The Friday flashback takes us to 2014 and the most recent of McIlroy's major victories, with the final round of the PGA Championship from that year on from 9am.

PGA Championship Golf Live on

The official film of McIlroy winning the Wanamaker Trophy for a second time is on from 7pm, while extended highlights from that dramatic finish in the dark are also available that evening.

SATURDAY

Jordan Spieth's most recent worldwide victory from back in 2017 kicks off the weekend, with the full final day of his remarkable victory at The Open getting underway at 6am and running throughout the day.

Matt Kuchar (left) was in the final group alongside Jordan Spieth

Extended highlights from that final round at Royal Birkdale are on at 8pm, while documentaries about past Champion Golfers of the Year - including Greg Norman and Ernie Els - will also be shown.

SUNDAY

We round off the week by looking back at there historic Ryder Cup, with extended highlights from the 1997 contest at Valderrama on at 6.30am and Europe's 2002 win on from 7pm.

Ryder Cup Golf Live on

There's also a look back at the "Battle of Brookline" from 1999, with that dramatic comeback from Team USA and controversial finish being shown - in full - from 9.30am.