Rory McIlroy Watchalong: World No 1 to relive 2019 win at The Players

3:33 Highlights from a thrilling final round at the 2019 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass Highlights from a thrilling final round at the 2019 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass

Join Rory McIlroy as he relives the closing holes of his Players Championship victory in a special live Watchalong this Tuesday on Sky Sports.

The world No 1 will join Nick Dougherty and Brandel Chamblee to talk through the final hour of a thrilling finish to the 2019 contest, where McIlroy held off a congested leaderboard to claim a one-shot victory and the first of four PGA Tour titles that year.

Full coverage of the final round begins from 6pm on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event, with the live Watchalong then getting underway from 9.35pm on Sky Sports Golf.

McIlroy remains defending champion at The Players after the 2020 contest was cancelled after one round

McIlroy began the final day a shot behind Jon Rahm and made a slow start on Sunday, double-bogeying the fourth hole and cancelling out a birdie at the sixth with a bogey at the next.

The Northern Irishman responded with three birdies in a four-hole stretch around the turn to move ahead, with the Watchalong beginning during coverage of McIlroy struggling to save par at the 14th.

McIIroy's posted a two-under 70 during the final day at TPC Sawgrass

McIlroy will offer his memories of every shot from his closing stretch, including the back-to-back birdies from the 15th and that incredible tee shot at the last, plus share insights and other stories from a memorable week in Florida.

The #WatchalongwithRory is part of a whole day dedicated to McIlroy success, with full coverage of the 2009 Dubai Desert Classic - his first European Tour win - being repeated throughout the morning and highlights from several of his most significant victories being show in the afternoon.

