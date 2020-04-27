Rory McIlroy ultimate quiz: Test your knowledge about world No 1!

1:41 Rory McIlroy reflects on a proud decade and reveals which of his 29 tournament victories meant the most to him Rory McIlroy reflects on a proud decade and reveals which of his 29 tournament victories meant the most to him

Rory McIlroy is already regarded as one of the greatest European golfers of all time, but how much do you remember from the world No 1’s career so far?

The Northern Irishman is a four-time major champion and only needs victory at the Masters to complete golf's career Grand Slam, with McIlroy also already an 18-time winner on the PGA Tour.

McIlroy has won the FedExCup twice and topped the European Tour Order of Merit on three occasions, as well as appearing in four winning Ryder Cup teams during his five appearances for Team Europe.

McIlroy's most recent win came at the WGC-HSBC Champions in October

The 30-year-old has broken a host of golfing records along the way and has spent 101 weeks at the top of the world rankings, with only Tiger Woods and Greg Norman having been world No 1 for longer.

Ahead of a special live Watchalong of his 2019 Players Championship win this week, plus re-runs of many of his other memorable victories, we've delved into the archives to set a short challenge of some of McIlroy's career highlights.

Think you know everything about McIlroy's career so far? Take on our quickfire quiz and put your McIlroy knowledge to the test!