Golf News

News

Golf's ultimate water fails: Club throwing, golfers falling and more

Last Updated: 24/04/20 3:36pm
5:01
From players falling into the hazard to club throwing and wayward shots, we take a look back at some of golf's ultimate water fails!
From players falling into the hazard to club throwing and wayward shots, we take a look back at some of golf's ultimate water fails!

Golfers falling into water, players throwing clubs into the hazard and stray shots into danger all feature in our compilation of ultimate golfing water fails!

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland

location

We've delved into the golfing archives to look back at some of the funniest moments involving water ever to be caught on camera, with Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Sergio Garcia among those to feature.

Golf's best studio shockers

Nick Dougherty, Wayne Riley and Andew Coltart are among those to feature in golf's studio fails.

McIlroy memorably threw his club into the lake in anger during the WGC-Cadillac Championship, while Woods' former caddie Steve Williams dropped one of his into water after a costly slip.

Garcia found the water five times on one hole to see his Masters title defence come to an abrupt finish in 2018, while Jean van de Welde's trip into the Barry Burn proved costly in his bid win to win The Open at Carnoustie in 1999.

Also See:

Garcia racked up a 13 on the par-five 15th at Augusta National during the 2018 contest
Garcia racked up a 13 on the par-five 15th at Augusta National during the 2018 contest

Dame Laura Davies' putter launch and a spectator's trip into water for a broken club also feature, as does Woody Allen's costly slip at the Presidents Cup and plenty of other comical memories.

Click on the video above to see some of the greatest water fails of all-time!

Trending

©2020 Sky UK