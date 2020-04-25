Golf's ultimate water fails: Club throwing, golfers falling and more
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 24/04/20 3:36pm
Golfers falling into water, players throwing clubs into the hazard and stray shots into danger all feature in our compilation of ultimate golfing water fails!
We've delved into the golfing archives to look back at some of the funniest moments involving water ever to be caught on camera, with Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Sergio Garcia among those to feature.
McIlroy memorably threw his club into the lake in anger during the WGC-Cadillac Championship, while Woods' former caddie Steve Williams dropped one of his into water after a costly slip.
Garcia found the water five times on one hole to see his Masters title defence come to an abrupt finish in 2018, while Jean van de Welde's trip into the Barry Burn proved costly in his bid win to win The Open at Carnoustie in 1999.
Dame Laura Davies' putter launch and a spectator's trip into water for a broken club also feature, as does Woody Allen's costly slip at the Presidents Cup and plenty of other comical memories.
Click on the video above to see some of the greatest water fails of all-time!