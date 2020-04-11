The Masters: Water woes, putting yips and all-round struggles at Augusta

4:01 From balls in the water to major putting problems, we take a look back at times when players have struggled badly at the Masters From balls in the water to major putting problems, we take a look back at times when players have struggled badly at the Masters

The Masters has produced many iconic moments of celebration over the years, but things don't always go to plan even for the best golfers in the world.

While the likes of Tiger Woods and Seve Ballesteros enjoyed many career highlights at Augusta National, even those legends got it wrong on the odd occasion, while certain mishaps will long be remembered.

Who can forget Rory McIlroy's back-nine implosion on the final day in 2011 when, by his own admission, "it all went a bit pear-shaped!" Francesco Molinari suffered a similar fate last year, as did perennial Masters contender Greg Norman in 1996.

Jordan Spieth is consoled by Michael Greller after his dramatic collapse in 2016

Jordan Spieth's collapse was spectacular in 2016 as he frittered away a five-stroke lead, with four shots going at the 12th, although that quadruple-bogey seven was not as costly as Sergio Garcia donating five balls to the water in front of the 15th green on day one in 2018.

There's a horror start for Ernie Els when he needed six putts to negotiate the opening green, and what was the ruling when Zach Johnson inadvertently teed off during his practice swing?

Watch the video above to see a selection of the most famous, and infamous Masters mishaps ...