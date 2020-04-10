The Masters Rewind: How Sergio Garcia claimed 2017 Augusta win
By 15th Club and Ali Stafford
Last Updated: 06/04/20 2:39pm
Sergio Garcia claimed his long-awaited maiden major title at the Masters, with the final round of his 2017 victory being repeated – in full – on Friday on Sky Sports Golf.
Garcia started Sunday in a share of the lead alongside Ryder Cup teammate Justin Rose, with Rickie Fowler a shot off the pace and 2015 champion Jordan Spieth in the group two strokes behind.
The Spaniard went into the final round knowing he had previously registered 12 top-five finishes in majors without making his breakthrough win, while Rose - boasting the highest numbers of birdies and eagles at Augusta over the previous five years - was looking to add to his 2013 US Open win.
Only two other Spaniards had previously held a 54-hole lead in the opening major of the year, with Seve Ballesteros in 1980 and Jose Maria Olazabal in 1999 both converting theirs into victories.
Garcia trailed by two strokes with five holes remaining but followed a birdie at the 14th with an eagle-three at the par-five next to get to nine under and join Rose, who made a penultimate-hole bogey, in the first all-European play-off in Masters history.
Garcia's record-breaking win (numbers by 15th Club)
|Major starts before first win
|1st (74)
|Major top-10s before first win
|1st (22)
|Masters starts before first win
|1st (19)
After Rose hit a wayward drive into trees and had to pitch out on his way to a bogey on the first extra hole, Garcia found the green in two and rolled in a 12-foot birdie to win the Green Jacket.
Garcia's victory - on what would've been Ballesteros' 60th birthday - came in his 74th major appearance and broke the record for most major starts before winning, with the breakthrough success coming in his 19th appearance at Augusta National.
The career-defining win came after 22 previous top-10s in majors and saw him become only the fifth player in history to be lowest amateur at the Masters and win the Green Jacket, joining Ben Crenshaw, Phil Mickelson, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods in an elite group.
