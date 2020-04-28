Funniest Sky Sports Golf interviews ever! Stenson, Timberlake and more

Justin Timberlake gate-crashing the Sky Cart, Henrik Stenson's on-air blooper and Bill Murray's backwards chat with Nick Dougherty all feature in Sky Sports Golf's all-time funniest interviews.

The best players often head to the Sky Cart after completing their rounds and those in action occasionally get interviewed while they are still on the golf course, although things don't always go as planned!

Stenson has regularly left viewers in stitches with his antics at the Sky Cart, taking control of the buttons on multiple occasions and previously being left red-faced after mistakenly swearing while on-air.

The Swede leaving Robert Lee in tears of laughter after breaking the screen and Andrew "Beef" Johnston taking over interviewing duties to grill Graeme McDowell also feature, as does Miguel Angel Jimenez worrying Tim Barter by rocking the Sky Cart!

Timberlake revealing his love for Sky Sports, and Justin Rose mocking Jon Rahm's distance have made the shortlist, with Stewart Cink, Eddie Pepperell and Tommy Fleetwood among the others to feature.

Rahm regularly gets interviewed by Tim Barter