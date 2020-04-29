Coronavirus: LPGA Tour targets mid-July return in revised schedule

Hannah Green was due to defend her KPMG Women's PGA Championship title in June

The LPGA Tour is targeting a mid-July return to competitive action after announcing the postponement of three more events, including the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship has been pushed back from June 19-21 to the last weekend in August and the Marathon Classic has been delayed a fortnight from July 9-12 to July 23-26, while the KMPG Women's PGA Championship has been move from June 25-28 to October 8-11.

The latest alterations take the tally to 19 LPGA Tour events either postponed or cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the earliest return date now the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational from July 15-18.

"One thing that has become clear is that there will be no 'opening bell' regarding a return to safe play in this new normal of the COVID-19 pandemic," said LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan.

"To be honest, being 'first' has never been the goal when it comes to returning to play in this 'new normal'. We have built a schedule that we think is as safe as possible given what we know about travel bans, testing availability, and delivering events that our sponsors and our athletes will be excited to attend.

Brooke Henderson was defending champion at the Meijer LPGA Classic

"While July seems like a long way away, we are certainly aware that restarting our season in Michigan, Ohio and New Jersey will require a continued improvement in the situation in each of those states."

The UL International Crown, scheduled to be held in England at the end of August, won't go ahead in 2020, while the Volvik Founders Cup, the Lotte Championship, the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open and the LPGA Mediheal Championship have also all been removed from the schedule.

The LPGA's season-ending CME Group Tour Championship has been pushed back to December 17-20, while the Meijer LPGA Classic has rearranged from its June postponed date to October 1-4.