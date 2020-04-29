R&A issues regulations for golf after coronavirus lockdown is lifted

The R&A has issued a number of new guidelines to be observed at all levels of the game when it is deemed safe enough for the current lockdown restrictions to be lifted.

The game's governing body has advised against any amateur competitions in the early stages of post-lockdown golf, while clubhouses should remain closed until further notice.

The new regulations cover five different areas relating to course set-ups, bookings and arrivals, in-round etiquette, post-round activities and alterations to the Rules of Golf that will encourage "safe golf" on its resumption.

The R&A have already pushed The Open back by a year

The R&A has submitted its proposals to the government, and a statement added: "It is being provided to give transparency and clarity on current thinking about how the sport might resume in the UK in these challenging circumstances.

"The UK Golf Industry has carefully considered how to ensure the safe management of a golf facility when government COVID-19 restrictions are eased.

"Detailed industry guidelines have been issued for the benefit of all staff, including greenkeepers, club professionals and golf facility managers, administrators and, of course, all golfers.

"There are many different types of golf clubs and golf facilities, requiring "safe golf" procedures to be finalised and implemented locally. However, the fundamentals are the same throughout the sport, which has a good record of compliance with rules and procedures.

Golfers will have to adhere to social distancing regulations

"These procedures will include all aspects of the golfing experience, from arrival in the car park shortly before the round to departure straight away on completion of the round. Golfers will be required to comply with the rules on social distancing throughout.

"Some temporary provisions in relation to the Rules of Golf will also be necessary to ensure safe play.

"While each club/facility will need to adapt its procedures to ensure compliance with government restrictions, the following aspects of the golfer experience, divided into the five following categories, will need to be considered:

