R&A reschedules men's and women's Amateur Championships for August

James Sugrue won the Amateur Championship last year

The Amateur Championships for men and women have both been rescheduled for late August while five more international events have been cancelled by the R&A.

The Amateur Championship has been moved from its original June date to August 25-30 and will be held at Royal Birkdale and West Lancashire, while the Women's Amateur will now take place at the same time on the Barassie Course at Kilmarnock.

The updated schedule of R&A sanctioned events this year also confirms the following:

The R&A Girls' Amateur Championship will be played from 11-15 August at Southport & Ainsdale as scheduled

The R&A Boys' Amateur Championship will be played from 11-16 August at Moortown and Alwoodley as scheduled

The R&A Women's Senior Amateur Championship will be played from 19-21 August at Ashridge as scheduled

The R&A Senior Amateur Championship has been rescheduled from 29-31 July to 23-25 September at Royal Cinque Ports, Deal

Emily Toy was the first English player to win the Women's Amateur since Georgia Hall in 2013

The R&A statement added: "These plans are dependent on the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic and we will continue to follow the guidance from the UK Government, health authorities and our own medical consultants.

"The R&A Junior Open, which was due to be played from 13-15 July at Littlestone, has been cancelled.

"With the exception of the Curtis Cup, which has been postponed until 2021, all other international matches scheduled in 2020 have been cancelled and these are as follows: