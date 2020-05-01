European Tour: Omega European Masters cancelled

Sebastian Soderberg won the title last year

The European Tour has lost another high-profile event after it was confirmed the Omega European Masters has been cancelled.

The Swiss government announced new guidelines on Thursday evening which extended the restrictions of mass gatherings at any events, and tournament organisers have been forced to abandon plans to stage this year's edition.

Sebastian Soderberg won the title last year following a dramatic five-man play-off which also featured Rory McIlroy, the Swede landing his maiden European Tour title at Crans-sur-Sierre in the Swiss Alps.

Soderberg won a five-man play-off which included Rory McIlroy

The Swede was due to defend his title in the final week of August.

More to follow