Sky Sports Golf teammates: Andrew Coltart takes on Nick Dougherty
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 01/05/20 4:39pm
The Sky Sports Golf team love any opportunity to try and get one up on their colleagues, as Nick Dougherty and Andrew Coltart found out during the opening edition of teammates!
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland
With professional golf out of action for the foreseeable future, some of our Sky Sports Golf pundits have kept themselves by going head to head and revealing all about one another.
Dougherty and Coltart put their friendship to one side to go first, answering a range of questions to try and justify which of the pair should earn the bragging rights.
Who had the worse haircuts during their playing careers? Which of the duo would win in an arm wrestle? Who had the worst temper out on the golf course?
The pair did not hold back with their answers, covering a variety of topics and making plenty of attempts to make their opponent look stupid! Click on the videos above to see who came out on top!
The Golf Show
May 5, 2020, 2:00pm
Live on