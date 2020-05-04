What golf is on Sky Sports? Majors, Ryder Cup, Tiger Woods and more

European Ryder Cup success, an early major win for Tiger Woods and a throwback to one of the best finishes in Players Championship history are among this week’s must-see moments on Sky Sports Golf.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

We continue to delve into the sporting archives to look back at some of the greatest Sundays in golfing history, with a host of final-round repeats not seen on television for many years.

As well as every day being dedicated to a different tour, tournament or area of golf, with majors, Ryder Cups and much more being repeated, there's also the weekly edition of The Golf Show to bring you the latest golfing news and updates during the coronavirus outbreak.

Here's a look at what's coming up over the next few days (week beginning May 4)…

MONDAY

Recent examples of Team USA glory in the Solheim Cup takes centre stage for the day, with highlights from their dramatic final-day comeback in 2015 being shown from 8am.

Molinari claimed a two-shot win at Carnoustie

We then fast forward two years to 2017, with extended highlights from the first four sessions at Des Moines before the full Sunday singles being repeated at midday.

TUESDAY

Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington and Georgia Hall are among the guests on the latest edition of The Golf Show, live on both Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Golf from 2pm.

The Golf Show Live on

Attention switches to the 2010 Quail Hollow Championship at 6pm, the winning event in our #SkyChooseday viewer vote, with the final day of McIlroy's breakthrough PGA Tour win shown in its entirety.

WEDNESDAY

The full day is dedicated to the Scottish Open, with the final round of Phil Mickelson's 2013 triumph shown from 6.30am and highlights from previous years being on throughout the afternoon.

Juli Inkster guided Team USA to back-to-back Solheim Cup victories in 2015 and 2017

The evening focuses on the 2014 contest at Royal Aberdeen, with the final day of Justin Rose's win being revisited from 6pm on Sky Sports Golf.

THURSDAY

The last six editions of the Players Championship are covered during various points of the day, including a full final-day repeat of Rickie Fowler's dramatic victory in 2015.

How The Players Was Won Live on

The re-live coverage from Fowler's play-off win begins at 1pm ahead of coverage from McIlroy's 2019 title-winning round at 7pm, with hour-long highlights from other years also being shown.

FRIDAY

There's a double dosage of PGA Championship memories to enjoy on Friday, with the morning re-visiting McIlroy's dominant victory of the Wanamaker Trophy in 2012.

Mickelson required extra holes to win the Scottish Open in 2013

The channel then rewinds back to 1999 from 1pm, where Tiger Woods claimed his second of 15 major titles ahead of a teenage Sergio Garcia at Medinah.

SATURDAY

The weekend begins with a trip back to The Open in 2018 and Francesco Molinari's maiden major win, with the final round at Carnoustie being shown, from the opening tee shot, at 6.30am.

There's also extended highlights from that special Sunday at 8.30pm, followed by look back at another Carnoustie classic and Paul Lawrie's 1999 success from 10pm.

SUNDAY

The week is once again rounded off with a full day devoted to the Ryder Cup, with highlights from the 1999 'Battle of Brookline' contest before a full repeat from the final day of the 2002 contest.

How the 2002 Ryder Cup Was Won Live on

The Sunday singles from that year get underway from 9am, with a three-hour "How the Ryder Cup was won" then being shown from 8pm and looking back at the key talking points from Europe's win.